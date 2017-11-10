Miami Business Owner Introduces the Concept of Gun Rental to the Area

Steve Parnell compares the concept of renting a gun from his store to working with a bank.

"What we're doing is nothing different than Bob Jones going down to first national bank for borrowing a thousand dollars and going to buy a new AR-15. Then if Bob can't pay for it, First National Bank is going to repossess it. The difference is that i have a federal fire arms license and they do not. Which makes it legal for me to have a fire arm back"

Parnell has been working on getting his licenses from the ATF and Rental Dealer's Association for about 2 years. He has them now and has been renting and selling firearms for about 10 months.

He put the gun store in the back corner of the building where it's sectioned off and kids can't reach the guns.

The owner of Rayzor's Edge in Joplin Brandon Kelley sees some drawbacks with this kind of business model.

"They're definitely going to lose value going from a new gun to a used gun that way. I just can't really see the angle that they're coming from on that" says Kelley.

"If it was in a place where they had a range for them to rent a gun and try it out and all that stuff that would be a little different than just renting it to somebody who don't know anything about guns" says a Ken Prescott, an Ottawa County resident.

Parnell uses his own application process along with the federally required forms but even if somebody passes, he still has the right to turn the gun sale away.

"If somebody looks questionable, they're not going to walk out of here with a handgun, shotgun rifle or anything else" says Parnell.

He wants to start a gun training class in January that would be free to the public.

Ottawa County Sheriff, Jeremy Floyd says there has been no crime reported with any of the guns rented or sold from Miami's Original Rent To Own to date (11/10/17)