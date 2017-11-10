Habitat For Humanity Finishes Veteran's Home

After a little over five months of construction, a local veteran can now live in his new home. The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity commemorated the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting. The house was built for Ronald King, a veteran of the US army who served in Germany between 19-65 and 19-67. After his military service he was a police officer and eventually the Webb City fire chief. Now retired, King says he's grateful for all the support he's received.

King said, "Just being here and having a place that we're ... we're here we're in our home you know and it's just awesome, they've done such a great job."

Habitat for Humanity, American Legion Post 13, and Home Depot all worked together to bring King his new home.