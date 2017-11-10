Quantcast

Plea Deal Reached in $47,000 Joplin Theft Case

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A Joplin woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer won't have to go to jail for her crimes after taking a plea deal in a Jasper County court. 
    Alissa Gossard was accused of taking $47,800 from her employer at Joplin Waste Paper. 
    She was originally charged with receiving stolen property, three counts of forgery and stealing.  
    Gossard plead guilty to receiving stolen property and the other charges were dropped.
    The 30-year-old was given five years probation and must repay the money. 

