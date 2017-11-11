PSU Women Open Season With a Win

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team overcame a slow start to the game to eventually pull away for an 80-61 victory over Concordia University-St. Paul at the Central Region Challenge at Municipal Auditorium.



The Gorillas (1-0) trailed 9-0 to open the game against the Golden Bears (0-1), before battling back to take a 36-35 lead at the intermission. Pitt State pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring CSP 22-10 over the final 10 minutes of action.



Mikaela Burgess and Madison Northcutt paced the Gorillas with 19 points apiece. Northcutt posted a double-double adding a game-high 11 rebounds. Paige Imhoff also scored in double figures with 11 points as Pitt State shot 50.8 percent from the field as a team on 32 of 62 shooting.



CSP's Anna Schmitt led all scorers with 25 points, while Kyrah Fredenburg added 13 points and a team-leading 10 rebounds.



The Gorillas will return for day two action of the Central Region Challenge to face Minnesota State University in the last of four games Saturday (Nov. 11) with a scheduled 6:45 p.m. start time.