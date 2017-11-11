Henry Finishes with 23, but Lions Fall 90-82

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team went into the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead, but could not hang on as the Lions would fall to the Oklahoma Baptist Bison 90-82 in the first game of the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge presented by Drury Inn and Suites inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center.



The Lions (0-1) were led by junior guard Chelsey Henrywho led all scorers with 23 points, including 13 in the second half. Forward Jenson Maydew went 7-for-9 from the field for 17 points to go with seven rebounds, while guard Jasmine Green added 15 and a 6 of 7 slate from the free throw line.



OBU (1-0) Shayla Coleman made 8 of 12 field goals and 6 of 9 free throws to lead the Bison with 22 points, while Tasha Edge recorded 17 points and nine rebounds in the win.



Southern found itself down early by eight (23-15) to end the first quarter, but would battle back to be down five heading into halftime. The Lions outscored the Bison 38-34 in the paint while shooting 50 percent from the field as a team for the game.



MSSU would eventually be down by its largest deficit of ten (51-41) at the 5:12 mark of the third quarter. They responded with their first lead of the game spurred by a 14-0 run to go into the final quarter with a seven-point lead (63-56).



The Bison eventually pushed back to tie the game (69-69) and then captured a 75-69 lead from back-to-back three-pointers to secure the advantage from there.



MSSU looks to rebound as it takes on Southwestern Oklahoma State to conclude the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge presented by Drury Inn and Suites inside the Leggett and Platt Athletic Center on Robert Corn Court at 3 pm.