Gegg Signs With Pitt State

The Pittsburg State Gorillas added another talented local player on Friday.

Labette County High School senior Tristan Gegg signed her letter of intent Friday morning to play for Lane Lord and the Gorillas next season. Gegg is the third local player to sign with the Gorillas this signing period, joining Girard's Sydnee Crain and Carl Junction's Megan Scott.

Gegg has been a first team All-SEK selection in each of her three years with the Grizzlies. She is also the school's all time leading scorer with 1,616 points heading into her senior season. Last year, Gegg averaged 23.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.6 steals per game.

Gegg and the Grizzlies will open up the season on December 1st, on the road against the defending state champion Girard Trojans.