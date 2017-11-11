Joplin Area Veteran Receives Habitat Home

After a little over five months of construction, a local veteran got the keys to his new home just in time for Veterans Day.
The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity commemorated the completion of the project with a ribbon-cutting Friday.
The house was built for U.S. Army veteran Ronald King, who served in Germany from 19-65 to 1967.
After his military service, King became a police officer and eventually the Webb City Fire Chief.
Now retired, King says he and his wife are grateful for all the support they've received.
"It's just awesome," King said. "They've done such a great job."
Habitat for Humanity, American Legion Post 13, and Home Depot all worked together to provide the home.
