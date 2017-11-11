High School Football Scoreboard 11/10

Friday was a busy night for high school football playoffs in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

In Missouri, the Webb City Cardinals are moving on to the state semifinals, beating Harrisonville 24-0. Webb City will be at home next Saturday against Platte County in the Class 4 semifinals.

The Carthage Tigers beat Battle 28-7. Their semifinal opponent will be Staley High School. That game will be at Staley HS in Kansas City, MO.

In Kansas, the Colgan Panthers went on the road and beat Centralia in the sectional round of the Class 2-1A playoffs 25-18. The Panthers will host Olpe in the state semifinals next Friday.

The Frontenac Raiders are in the state semifinals, drilling Holton 55-21. The Raiders will host Topeka-Hayden next Friday.

The Saint Paul Indians picked up a big win, beating Osborne in the quarterfinals of the 8 Man-DI bracket 35-24. They'll host undefeated Burlingame Friday in the semifinals.

In Oklahoma, the Afton Eagles rolled to a 48-7 win over Savanna to open up the postseason. They'll host Cashion in round 2 next week. The Eagles beat Cashion 32-30 in the second round last season.