Quantcast

High School Football Scoreboard 11/10 - KOAM TV 7

High School Football Scoreboard 11/10

Updated:

Friday was a busy night for high school football playoffs in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

In Missouri, the Webb City Cardinals are moving on to the state semifinals, beating Harrisonville 24-0. Webb City will be at home next Saturday against Platte County in the Class 4 semifinals.

The Carthage Tigers beat Battle 28-7. Their semifinal opponent will be Staley High School. That game will be at Staley HS in Kansas City, MO.

In Kansas, the Colgan Panthers went on the road and beat Centralia in the sectional round of the Class 2-1A playoffs 25-18. The Panthers will host Olpe in the state semifinals next Friday.

The Frontenac Raiders are in the state semifinals, drilling Holton 55-21. The Raiders will host Topeka-Hayden next Friday.

The Saint Paul Indians picked up a big win, beating Osborne in the quarterfinals of the 8 Man-DI bracket 35-24. They'll host undefeated Burlingame Friday in the semifinals.

In Oklahoma, the Afton Eagles rolled to a 48-7 win over Savanna to open up the postseason. They'll host Cashion in round 2 next week. The Eagles beat Cashion 32-30 in the second round last season.

Silver Lake 13 Galena 6 Final/3A Quartefinals
Battle 7 Carthage 28 Final/Class 5 Quarterfinals
Savanna 7 Afton 48 Final/Class A Rd. 1
Salina 14 Commerce 21 Final/Class 2A Rd. 1
Colgan 25 Centralia 18 Final/Class 2A Sectional
Osborne 24 St. Paul 35 Final/8 Man Sectional
Wyandotte 14 Victory Christian 14 Final/Class 2A Rd. 1
Stigler 7 Jay 35 Final/Class 3A Rd. 1
Pittsburg 21 St. Thomas Aquinas 42 Final/5A Quarterfinals
Fort Scott 13 De Soto 49 Final/4A-DI Sectional
Labette Co. 23 Bishop Miege 69 Final/4A-DI Sectional
Frontenac 55 Holton 21 Final/4A-DII Sectional
Webb City 24 Harrisonville 0 Final/Class 4 Quarterfinals
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.