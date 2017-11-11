Quantcast

Veterans Help Other Veterans With an Off-Road Poker Run

Updated:
MCDONALD COUNTY, MISSOURI -

Vets helping other vets. That was the focus of today's poker run fundraiser held at Rush Springs Ranch. The Missouri Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (C.V.M.A.) hosted the first ever crawling for vets off-road poker run. All money raised in the event will go directly to local veterans in need, helping pay for utilities, housing, counseling, and other services. C.V.M.A members says it's their duty to help out their fellow veterans.

The detachment commander for the Missouri C.V.M.A. says "We don't seek any kind of acknowledgment really. We don't do it for any kid self glory or self promotion. We just do simply just for the satisfaction of knowing that we're living up to our commitment to each other"

The C.M.V.A. has roughly 14,000 members worldwide.

