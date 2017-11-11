Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day

Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today.

But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one.

Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."

That's Army Veteran Wendie Colvin.

She's had some struggles with life since leaving the service.

That's where Compass Quest comes in to help...

Two dogs were inducted into the new "Thin Red Line K9" program.

One of those is going to Madison Houdyshell, who will train the dog to serve others.

Houdyshell: "It's a sense of almost pride getting to see them learn new things and then being able to do it to their new owners or their new handlers and being able to help them save lives."

Houdyshell has been training service dogs for the past eight months, this pup -- is her first veteran service dog.

Houdyshell: "It makes me just so happy that I'm able to help people who served us so I'm able to serve them since they served us."

Colvin says she can't say enough for trainers like Houdyshell who teach canines how to recognize the cues of a veteran considering self harm or offering protection.

Colvin: "They're doing this, a complete selfless act, and I am very gracious that they are, and my little guy right here, it's...I think he's going to do a lot of good for me and we're going to definitely be dedicated to each other."

Colvin says it's taken a lot for her to ask for the help she's now getting.

Colvin: "We think because we are asking for help, we are weak, and that is not true."

Colvin says she hopes more veterans will step up and seek the help they need, instead of becoming a statistic.

Colvin: "22 a day, 20 a day, we don't have to be part of that, just reach out, somebody out there cares."



