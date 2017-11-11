Quantcast

Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day - KOAM TV 7

Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day

Updated:

    Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today.
    But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one.
Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."
That's Army Veteran Wendie Colvin.
She's had some struggles with life since leaving the service.
That's where Compass Quest comes in to help...
Two dogs were inducted into the new "Thin Red Line K9" program.
One of those is going to Madison Houdyshell, who will train the dog to serve others.
Houdyshell: "It's a sense of almost pride getting to see them learn new things and then being able to do it to their new owners or their new handlers and being able to help them save lives."
Houdyshell has been training service dogs for the past eight months, this pup -- is her first veteran service dog.
Houdyshell: "It makes me just so happy that I'm able to help people who served us so I'm able to serve them since they served us."
Colvin says she can't say enough for trainers like Houdyshell who teach canines how to recognize the cues of a veteran considering self harm or offering protection.
Colvin: "They're doing this, a complete selfless act, and I am very gracious that they are, and my little guy right here, it's...I think he's going to do a lot of good for me and we're going to definitely be dedicated to each other."
Colvin says it's taken a lot for her to ask for the help she's now getting.
Colvin: "We think because we are asking for help, we are weak, and that is not true."
Colvin says she hopes more veterans will step up and seek the help they need, instead of becoming a statistic.
Colvin: "22 a day, 20 a day, we don't have to be part of that, just reach out, somebody out there cares."


 

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day

    Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day

    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:57 PM EST2017-11-12 01:57:24 GMT

        Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today.     But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."

    More >>

        Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today.     But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."

    More >>

  • Anthem of Missouri Making Changes To ER Visit Coverage

    Anthem of Missouri Making Changes To ER Visit Coverage

    Thursday, November 9 2017 9:47 PM EST2017-11-10 02:47:02 GMT

         A major insurance provider is making some changes that will affect a good number of four state residents.      Changes that surround ER visits. You have health insurance, then, you get a letter that sounds a little like this... Kjersti McDonald, Anthem Missouri member: "We're changing our policy on emergency room visits, so if it's not an emergency, don't go to the emergency room, and that was pretty much the only parameter I was given."

    More >>

         A major insurance provider is making some changes that will affect a good number of four state residents.      Changes that surround ER visits. You have health insurance, then, you get a letter that sounds a little like this... Kjersti McDonald, Anthem Missouri member: "We're changing our policy on emergency room visits, so if it's not an emergency, don't go to the emergency room, and that was pretty much the only parameter I was given."

    More >>

  • One Week Into Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act

    One Week Into Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-11-09 02:10:53 GMT

         We're a week into the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act.      And there are some changes that are causing some confusion for those looking to sign up. When open enrollment began, officials say they were concerned that people may not know that it was even happening, but that hasn't been the case locally.

    More >>

         We're a week into the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act.      And there are some changes that are causing some confusion for those looking to sign up. When open enrollment began, officials say they were concerned that people may not know that it was even happening, but that hasn't been the case locally.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.