Pittsburg State Men Pick Up Second-Straight Win

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:



PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team outscored St. Cloud State University, 10-1, over the final 4:19 to claim a 72-62 victory in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.



The Gorillas (2-0) led just 62-61 after SCSU's Sean Smith hit a jumper to draw the Huskies (1-1) within a point.



Xavier Adams scored to extend Pitt State's lead to 64-61 and following a SCSU missed shot Jaxon Holden knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a 66-61 game with 2:47 to go.



SCSU missed two more shots before Demetrius Lavarity's layup extended the Pitt State lead to 68-61 with 1:11 to go. Adam Heede-Anderson made one of two free throws with 56 ticks remaining for the Huskies, but Jabari Antwine countered with a pair of charity shots with 46 seconds to go. Antwine capped the scoring with two more free throws with 30 seconds left.



Adams paced four Pitt State players in double figures with 19 points. He added a game-high 10 rebounds to post a double-double. Donovan Franklin added 14 points, while Levarity finished with 13. Antwine chipped in with 10 points.



The Gorillas made 10 of 19 3-point field goals in the contest and Pitt State finished the game +9 in the rebounding department.



Jon Averkamp led all scorers with 25 points for the Huskies, while Brindley Theisen added 15 points.



The Gorillas will return to action Wednesday (Nov. 15) when Pitt State hosts Haskell Indian Nations University in a non-conference game at 7 p.m.