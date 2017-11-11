Quantcast

Gorillas Handle Missouri Southern in Regular Season Finale - KOAM TV 7

Gorillas Handle Missouri Southern in Regular Season Finale

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Pittsburg State Pittsburg State

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).

The Gorillas (7-4, 7-4 MIAA) closed out the regular season with five consecutive victories after a 2-4 start to the year. The Lions (0-11, 0-11 MIAA) wrapped up a winless campaign in falling to Pitt State in the annual Miner's Bowl in front of 7,039 fans at Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium.

LePage completed 10 of 17 passes for 163 yards. He tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lorenzo West and a two-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Austin Panko in a 28-point second quarter as Pitt State built a 35-0 halftime cushion. LePage also scored on an eight-yard run in the second period.

Running back Michael Rose carried the ball 20 times for a game-high 134 yards, scoring on runs of five yards for the Gorillas first score of the game and four yards in the third quarter. Rose eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season on his 20th and final carry of the game – his four-yard touchdown run that staked Pitt State to a 49-0 lead with 4:11 to play in the third period.

Keynan Scheurich also scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as the Gorillas rushed for 244 yards in the game and compiled 479 yards of total offense.

Panko finished the game with four catches for 108 yards.

Cornerback Juanté Baldwin intercepted an errant T.J. Fleeton pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown with 13:09 to play in the third quarter. Reserve tight end Bryce Barto also scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from back-up quarterback Quez Allen with 1:36 to play in the game.

MSSU posted its lone score of the game on Fleeton's 20-yard touchdown pass to Dante Vandeven with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Baldwin added two pass break-ups and a tackle-for-loss to his defensive stat line in the contest. Demetrius Bernard and Darian Taylor registered quarterback sacks, while Morgan Selemaea posted a team-leading seven tackles and a forced fumble.

The Gorillas limited the Lions to 245 total yards in the game, forcing three turnovers and inducing MSSU into 10 punts in the contest. Pitt State controlled time of possession, keeping the ball for 37 minutes, 29 seconds compared to 22:31 for the Lions.

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Pitt State Women Rolls Minnesota State

    Pitt State Women Rolls Minnesota State

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:40 PM EST2017-11-12 02:40:30 GMT
    Pittsburg StatePittsburg State

    The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium. 

    More >>

    The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium. 

    More >>

  • MSSU Women's Basketball Falls to Southwestern Oklahoma State

    MSSU Women's Basketball Falls to Southwestern Oklahoma State

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-11-12 02:36:13 GMT
    Missouri SouthernMissouri Southern

    The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.

    More >>

    The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.

    More >>

  • Gorillas Handle Missouri Southern in Regular Season Finale

    Gorillas Handle Missouri Southern in Regular Season Finale

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:32 PM EST2017-11-12 02:32:05 GMT
    Pittsburg StatePittsburg State

    Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).

    More >>

    Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).

    More >>
    •   

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Alba Missouri Communities Band Together to Renovate Empty School

    Alba Missouri Communities Band Together to Renovate Empty School

    Sunday, November 12 2017 12:06 AM EST2017-11-12 05:06:25 GMT
    As you walk through the 110-year-old Alba High School you see empty classrooms and vintage architecture, but Cole Davis from American History Holdings sees his next venture. "He main body of the school is going to be called the Business School of Dreams" says Davis. His school is going to teach anybody that would like to enroll about business and credit and hopefully give something back to the community. "A lot of business has left the communities and so it's creat...More >>
    As you walk through the 110-year-old Alba High School you see empty classrooms and vintage architecture, but Cole Davis from American History Holdings sees his next venture. "He main body of the school is going to be called the Business School of Dreams" says Davis. His school is going to teach anybody that would like to enroll about business and credit and hopefully give something back to the community. "A lot of business has left the communities and so it's creat...More >>

  • Fun Fundraiser

    Fun Fundraiser

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-11-12 03:45:31 GMT

    College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival. 

    More >>

    College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

    Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-12 03:40:17 GMT

    A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital  

    More >>

    A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.