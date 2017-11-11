Quantcast

MSSU Women's Basketball Falls to Southwestern Oklahoma State - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Women's Basketball Falls to Southwestern Oklahoma State

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Missouri Southern Missouri Southern

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. –  The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge presented by Drury Inn and Suites inside the  Leggett & Platt Athletic Center Saturday afternoon.
 
MSSU (0-2) was led by junior guard Chelsey Henry who scored 14 points and redshirt junior Dru Clark adding 13 points from a combined 10 of 17 shooting. Forward Jenson Maydew added 10 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Ines Catalan Mateos also contributed 10 points in the loss.
 
SWOSU improved to 2-0 on the season after forward Haley Tucker registered a double-double, leading all players with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Tyra Aska went 9-for-17 from the field for 21 points, while Hayden Priddy added 16.
 
Both teams started out slow going three minutes without a bucket until Maydew opened the scoring with a jumper where from that point on the two teams exchanged baskets, concluding with a three-pointer by Jenson to give the Lions a 19-18 lead to end the first quarter.
 
The Lions would stretch the lead to three for their largest of the game early on in the second period, but could not hang on as the Bulldogs tacked on seven points off of turnovers to take a 37-33 advantage into halftime.
 
Southern cut into the deficit and found themselves within two at the 5:34 mark of the third which would be the closest it would get for the rest of regulation despite finishing 46 percent from the field compared to SWOSU at 41 percent. 
 
Women's basketball is back in action as the Lions travel to take on Harding inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House on Nov. 14 at 5:30 pm. 

  • Top Sports Stories in the 4-StatesTop Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Pitt State Women Rolls Minnesota State

    Pitt State Women Rolls Minnesota State

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:40 PM EST2017-11-12 02:40:30 GMT
    Pittsburg StatePittsburg State

    The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium. 

    More >>

    The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium. 

    More >>

  • MSSU Women's Basketball Falls to Southwestern Oklahoma State

    MSSU Women's Basketball Falls to Southwestern Oklahoma State

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:36 PM EST2017-11-12 02:36:13 GMT
    Missouri SouthernMissouri Southern

    The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.

    More >>

    The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.

    More >>

  • Gorillas Handle Missouri Southern in Regular Season Finale

    Gorillas Handle Missouri Southern in Regular Season Finale

    Saturday, November 11 2017 9:32 PM EST2017-11-12 02:32:05 GMT
    Pittsburg StatePittsburg State

    Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).

    More >>

    Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).

    More >>
    •   

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Alba Missouri Communities Band Together to Renovate Empty School

    Alba Missouri Communities Band Together to Renovate Empty School

    Sunday, November 12 2017 12:06 AM EST2017-11-12 05:06:25 GMT
    As you walk through the 110-year-old Alba High School you see empty classrooms and vintage architecture, but Cole Davis from American History Holdings sees his next venture. "He main body of the school is going to be called the Business School of Dreams" says Davis. His school is going to teach anybody that would like to enroll about business and credit and hopefully give something back to the community. "A lot of business has left the communities and so it's creat...More >>
    As you walk through the 110-year-old Alba High School you see empty classrooms and vintage architecture, but Cole Davis from American History Holdings sees his next venture. "He main body of the school is going to be called the Business School of Dreams" says Davis. His school is going to teach anybody that would like to enroll about business and credit and hopefully give something back to the community. "A lot of business has left the communities and so it's creat...More >>

  • Fun Fundraiser

    Fun Fundraiser

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:45 PM EST2017-11-12 03:45:31 GMT

    College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival. 

    More >>

    College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

    Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:40 PM EST2017-11-12 03:40:17 GMT

    A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital  

    More >>

    A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.