Pitt State Women Rolls Minnesota State

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium.



The Gorillas (2-0) got a game-high 15 points from Mikaela Burgess in the contest. Shelby Lopez (14), Athena Alvarado (11) and Brenlee McPherson (10) also scored in double figures for Pitt State.



Paige Imhoff scored five points and dished out a career high 11 assists for the Gorillas. Madison Northcutt added six points and a game-high nine rebounds.



The Gorillas shot 54.4 percent from the field in the game, converting 31 of 57 shots from the floor.



Ashley Reed paced the Mavericks (0-2) with 14 points, while Taylor Klug finished with 12 points. MSU shot just 35.5 percent from the field in the game (22-62).



Pitt State will travel to Warrensburg, Mo., Nov. 18-19 to take part in the Central Missouri Classic. The Gorillas will face Arkansas-Fort Smith and William Jewell in the classic format tournament.