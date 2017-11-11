Pitt State Women Rolls Minnesota State

The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium.More >>
The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium.More >>
The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.More >>
The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.More >>
Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).More >>
Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team outscored St. Cloud State University, 10-1, over the final 4:19 to claim a 72-62 victory in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team outscored St. Cloud State University, 10-1, over the final 4:19 to claim a 72-62 victory in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.More >>
Lauren Regier had 12 kills for Pitt State, while Mia Bledsoe finished with 7.More >>
Lauren Regier had 12 kills for Pitt State, while Mia Bledsoe finished with 7.More >>
Scores and schedules for remaining local teams in postseason play.More >>
Scores and schedules for remaining local teams in postseason play.More >>
College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival.More >>
College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival.More >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
Saturday night was the 4th annual Evening of Hope over at Joplin's Watered Gardens. The banquet typically raises around $25,000 for the homeless shelter and charity.More >>
Saturday night was the 4th annual Evening of Hope over at Joplin's Watered Gardens. The banquet typically raises around $25,000 for the homeless shelter and charity.More >>
Oklahoma has a 215 million dollar hole in its budget, and if it doesn't find a solution soon, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will have to make severe cuts to the tune of around 70 million dollars.More >>
Oklahoma has a 215 million dollar hole in its budget, and if it doesn't find a solution soon, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will have to make severe cuts to the tune of around 70 million dollars.More >>