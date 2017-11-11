Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Saturday night was the 4th annual Evening of Hope over at Joplin's Watered Gardens. The banquet typically raises around $25,000 for the homeless shelter and charity.

The latest banquet had around 350 guests who enjoyed a tasty buffet, silent auction, and presentation about Watered Gardens. All of the funds raised went directly to the charity.

Watered Gardens is a privately funded ministry operation that's been helping Joplin's homeless population since June of 2000. 

