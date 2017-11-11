Parade Honors Area Veterans

It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin.

Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade. Veterans and active duty service members marched while many saluted from the sidewalks. The parade included marching bands playing patriotic songs, as well as floats, scout troops and members of different ROTC.programs.

Many of them are looking toward a career in the military while honoring those who gone before them. Cadet Stephen Thurston said honoring veterans is important even when there is not a parade happening. He said, "Whenever I see a veteran sitting down, I always, every veteran I've seen in my life, I've always shaken their hand and said thank you for serving our country."