Toddler Dies of Injuries from Alleged Abuse: Suspect Charged

Update: On Sunday, Joplin police reported the toddler died of his injuries. The boy was identified as Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey. An autopsy will be conducted. The investigation is continuing. No additional charges have been filed at this time.

A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse.

Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital

The boy was brought to Freeman hospital Friday with life threatening injuries then transferred to Kansas City.

Detectives says the abuse occurred at the child's apartment home on South Michigan. Detectives then went to Kansas City for further investigation.

The jasper county prosecutor issued a warrant for the arrest of 21 year old Lenard Valdez. He was arrested at a Kansas City hotel and charged with child abuse.