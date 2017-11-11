Quantcast

Toddler Dies of Injuries from Alleged Abuse: Suspect Charged - KOAM TV 7

Toddler Dies of Injuries from Alleged Abuse: Suspect Charged

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Update: On Sunday, Joplin police reported the toddler died of his injuries. The boy was identified as Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey. An autopsy will be conducted.  The investigation is continuing. No additional charges have been filed at this time. 

A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse.
Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital 
The boy was brought to Freeman hospital Friday with life threatening injuries then transferred to Kansas City.  
Detectives says the abuse occurred at the child's apartment home on South Michigan. Detectives then went to Kansas City for further investigation. 
 The jasper county prosecutor issued a warrant for  the arrest of 21 year old  Lenard Valdez. He was arrested  at a Kansas City hotel and charged with child abuse.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-11-13 05:09:21 GMT

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-13 04:53:18 GMT

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

  • Troop Care Packages

    Troop Care Packages

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:08 PM EST2017-11-13 03:08:00 GMT

    Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies! 

    More >>

    Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.