Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse.
Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospital 
The boy was brought to Freeman hospital Friday with life threatening injuries then transferred to Kansas City.  
Detectives says the abuse occurred at the child's apartment home on South Michigan. Detectives then went to Kansas City for further investigation. 
 The jasper county prosecutor issued a warrant for  the arrest of 21 year old  Lenard Valdez. He was arrested  at a Kansas City hotel and charged with child abuse.

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.