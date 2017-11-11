Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse:Toddler in Critical Condition

College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival.More >>
College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival.More >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
Saturday night was the 4th annual Evening of Hope over at Joplin's Watered Gardens. The banquet typically raises around $25,000 for the homeless shelter and charity.More >>
Saturday night was the 4th annual Evening of Hope over at Joplin's Watered Gardens. The banquet typically raises around $25,000 for the homeless shelter and charity.More >>
Oklahoma has a 215 million dollar hole in its budget, and if it doesn't find a solution soon, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will have to make severe cuts to the tune of around 70 million dollars.More >>
Oklahoma has a 215 million dollar hole in its budget, and if it doesn't find a solution soon, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will have to make severe cuts to the tune of around 70 million dollars.More >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
Today marked the second Missouri Supreme court appeal for Christopher Collings. He was earlier convicted and sentenced to death for the 2007 rape and murder of nine-year-old Rowan Ford.More >>
Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>
Concrete and clay mixed in Columbus, Kansas Sunday when when members of the PSU American Concrete Institute Student Chapter hosted clay shoot 2017 at Claythorne lodge in Columbus.More >>
Cottey College hosts a multicultural festival and international bazaar raising funds for education for girls in Guatemala.More >>
Cottey College hosts a multicultural festival and international bazaar raising funds for education for girls in Guatemala.More >>
A woman was arrested for DWI after narrowly escaping injury in a near head on collision. Joplin Police say she was driving a van northbound on 249 in the southbound lanes. The wrong-way driver hit another vehicle in the driver's door after that driver swerved to avoid the oncoming van. The crash north of the 7th street entrance to 249 happened around seven o'clock. The wrong-way female driver was arrested for DWI. Luckily, there were...More >>
A woman was arrested for DWI after narrowly escaping injury in a near head on collision. Joplin Police say she was driving a van northbound on 249 in the southbound lanes. The wrong-way driver hit another vehicle in the driver's door after that driver swerved to avoid the oncoming van. The crash north of the 7th street entrance to 249 happened around seven o'clock. The wrong-way female driver was arrested for DWI. Luckily, there were...More >>
A Joplin man and woman are convicted for their part in a large scale meth conspiracy. The acting US attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Santiago Soto-Garcia was found guilty Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth. And for a firearms charge.More >>
A Joplin man and woman are convicted for their part in a large scale meth conspiracy. The acting US attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Santiago Soto-Garcia was found guilty Thursday in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth. And for a firearms charge.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Pittsburg Police arrest a man suspected of firing multiple shots into his neighbor's home and leaving one person with a gunshot wound to the hand.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>
Two men were stabbed and the presumed suspect set himself on fire in Monkey Island, Oklahoma. Emergency crews converged on the Landings of Monkey Island Market and Grill just before noon Thursday after getting a call for help from workers inside.More >>