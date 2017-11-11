Fun Fundraiser

College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival.More >>
A Joplin toddler fights for his life while a man is charged with abuse. Joplin police report a three year old boy is in critical condition at a Kansas City hospitalMore >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
Saturday night was the 4th annual Evening of Hope over at Joplin's Watered Gardens. The banquet typically raises around $25,000 for the homeless shelter and charity.More >>
Oklahoma has a 215 million dollar hole in its budget, and if it doesn't find a solution soon, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will have to make severe cuts to the tune of around 70 million dollars.More >>
