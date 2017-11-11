Fun Fundraiser

College Heights Christian School in Joplin put a fun twist on fundraising Saturday afternoon. The parent teacher fellowship hosted the annual Cougar Carnival.

The event featured a mix of good food and fun activities, such as face painting, ring toss, and even Plinko! All the money raised at the carnival will go directly towards obtaining supplies and the latest technology, all in the name of giving students the best education possible.

The parent teacher fellowship hosts several fundraisers each year. They've held the Cougar Carnival for more than 25 years

