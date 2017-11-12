Alba Missouri Communities Band Together to Renovate Empty School

As you walk through the 110-year-old Alba High School you see empty classrooms and vintage architecture, but Cole Davis from American History Holdings sees his next venture.

"He main body of the school is going to be called the Business School of Dreams" says Davis.

His school is going to teach anybody that would like to enroll about business and credit and hopefully give something back to the community.

"A lot of business has left the communities and so it's created a vacuum effect where it's not really good on these communities. And we're not coming in to Take over or nothing like that. We're coming in to enhance the area" says Davis.

An area that's deeply valued by the people who grew up there, including a former New York Yankee.

"I'm glad to see it being preserved it's kind of a landmark in the Alba area. I mean you don't see one of these in every town in the country" says Ronald Boyer.

"I would like to see it restored, it would be nice. My mother went there and aunts went there and some of my kids went there" says Joann Donnel.

The community gather's at a fall festival, with proceeds going towards getting their beloved school building back to it's original condition ans serving a purpose.

"I stumbled on a property and i was actually having a conversation with God. Right here at the back. To tell you the truth, i said 'I feel like that building looks you don't gain my business knowledge without some good hard knocks and some scars. Well that's what that building's got. But that doesn't mean we get thrown away" says Davis.

The building will also be used as an event center. Davis says that 2,000 people have already signed up for his classes, which are expected to start next Spring.