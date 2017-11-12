Hoops Squad Thanks Their Fans

A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of the Granby House Nursing Home in Granby, Missouri. The Diamond High School basketball team spent their Sunday afternoon serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents.More >>
