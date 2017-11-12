Hoops Squad Thanks Their Fans

Quantcast

GRANBY, MISSOURI -

Thanksgiving came early for residents of the Granby House Nursing Home in Granby, Missouri. The Diamond High School basketball team spent their Sunday afternoon serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and other traditional Thanksgiving treats were featured at the dinner. The seniors often support the team by going to their games, and this was a way for the team return that love and support.

