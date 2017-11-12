Quantcast

Troop Care Packages - KOAM TV 7

Troop Care Packages

Updated:
WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!

The money raised will go towards sending care packages filled with snacks, activity and puzzle books, and other fun items to our soldiers abroad. It's something the Webb City Fire Department hopes will make our overseas military men and women feel a little more appreciated. 

If you would like to purchase one of the hoodies, they are $25 for adult small through XL. You can order them by person or by phone. The fire department is also accepting sealed items to go into the care packages. The last day for orders will be November 26th.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-11-13 05:09:21 GMT

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-13 04:53:18 GMT

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

  • Troop Care Packages

    Troop Care Packages

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:08 PM EST2017-11-13 03:08:00 GMT

    Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies! 

    More >>

    Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.