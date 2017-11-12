Troop Care Packages

Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!

The money raised will go towards sending care packages filled with snacks, activity and puzzle books, and other fun items to our soldiers abroad. It's something the Webb City Fire Department hopes will make our overseas military men and women feel a little more appreciated.

If you would like to purchase one of the hoodies, they are $25 for adult small through XL. You can order them by person or by phone. The fire department is also accepting sealed items to go into the care packages. The last day for orders will be November 26th.