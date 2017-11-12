Quantcast

Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition. The  army's  red kettle drive officially kicks off  November 17th. And more ringers are needed. 
Army officials say when volunteer groups ring bells,  donations are  often double or triple those given to individuals. Both chiefs say its an opportunity to show citizens a different side of their public servants. Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart said,  "Anytime anybody can see an officer in a non-enforcement situation,  it's always a good thing. It  reminds them  that we're people like they are. We live in this area. We  work here. We  are just as much part of the community and   we want to see the community thrive.*

Fire Chief Jim Fergerson added, "We're helping in a time of need in a different way. Hopefully,  it humanizes, personalizes us a little bit." 
Both chiefs  shook  hands for their  friendly rivalry that this year will take place December 2nd at the 15th street Walmart from  noon to four. Chief Stewart said residents should  be sure to enter the store at the grocery end. That's where police will be ringing.
"We had a great time doing it last year and the fire department came out on top. So,  we're hoping this year  to maybe redeem ourselves and maybe beat em." 
But Fergerson said, "The real winners are the people we help. But yes, we did get the bragging rights last year so." 


There are hundreds of shifts available to ring and  you can sign up your group or family for a shift or full day online  at www.TSAJOPLIN.ORG   or click here for a link. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-11-13 05:09:21 GMT

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-13 04:53:18 GMT

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

  • Troop Care Packages

    Troop Care Packages

    Sunday, November 12 2017 10:08 PM EST2017-11-13 03:08:00 GMT

    Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies! 

    More >>

    Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies! 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.