Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition. The army's red kettle drive officially kicks off November 17th. And more ringers are needed.

Army officials say when volunteer groups ring bells, donations are often double or triple those given to individuals. Both chiefs say its an opportunity to show citizens a different side of their public servants. Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart said, "Anytime anybody can see an officer in a non-enforcement situation, it's always a good thing. It reminds them that we're people like they are. We live in this area. We work here. We are just as much part of the community and we want to see the community thrive.*

Fire Chief Jim Fergerson added, "We're helping in a time of need in a different way. Hopefully, it humanizes, personalizes us a little bit."

Both chiefs shook hands for their friendly rivalry that this year will take place December 2nd at the 15th street Walmart from noon to four. Chief Stewart said residents should be sure to enter the store at the grocery end. That's where police will be ringing.

"We had a great time doing it last year and the fire department came out on top. So, we're hoping this year to maybe redeem ourselves and maybe beat em."

But Fergerson said, "The real winners are the people we help. But yes, we did get the bragging rights last year so."



There are hundreds of shifts available to ring and you can sign up your group or family for a shift or full day online at www.TSAJOPLIN.ORG or click here for a link.