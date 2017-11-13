Quantcast

Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Pittsburg, KS -

Details are still limited about a police chase in Pittsburg Sunday evening. KOAM learned of a police chase during the six o'clock hour that ended with shots fired. Police say they did pursue a man  in his vehicle in a chase but ended their pursuit when the vehicle left city limits. The man in the suspect vehicle stopped at West Third and Catalpa streets where he shot himself. Police are continuing their investigation. 
 

