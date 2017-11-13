No. 5 NEO Tops No. 6 Trinity Valley for Fifth SWJCFC Title

Eleven members of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Champion Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Golden Norsemen were selected to the all-conference teams chosen by the coaches during their annual fall meeting last week at Southeastern State University in Durant.More >>
Three field goals by veteran placekicker Riley Hawthorn helped propel No. 5 ranked Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College to their fifth Southwest Junior College Football Conference Championship Saturday afternoon with a 26-10 victory over No. 6 rated Trinity Valley Community College at Bruce Field.More >>
The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team took control early and rolled to a 84-60 victory over Minnesota State University at the Central Region Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at Municipal Auditorium.More >>
The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team held an advantage in bench points by outscoring Southwestern Oklahoma State 24-12, but could not capitalize as the Lions fell 84-70 to wrap up the GAC/MIAA Challenge.More >>
Quarterback Thomas LePage passed for a pair of touchdowns and rushed for a third score to help lead the Pittsburg State University football team to a 56-7 victory over Missouri Southern State University in the regular season finale Saturday (Nov. 11).More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team outscored St. Cloud State University, 10-1, over the final 4:19 to claim a 72-62 victory in the MIAA/NSIC Conference Challenge Saturday (Nov. 11) at John Lance Arena/Whetzel Court.More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of the Granby House Nursing Home in Granby, Missouri. The Diamond High School basketball team spent their Sunday afternoon serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents.More >>
