NEO Players Get All-SWJCFC Conference Honors

RELEASE FROM NEO ATHLETICS:

MIAMI — Eleven members of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Champion Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Golden Norsemen were selected to the all-conference teams chosen by the coaches during their annual fall meeting last week at Southeastern State University in Durant.

Running back Darwin Thompson represented NEO as the conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Thompson (5-9, 195 from Jenks) ranks second in the SWJCFC and third in NEO school history with 1,291 yards on 169 carries and six touchdowns through 11 games. As a freshman, Thompson was a second team all-conference choice.

Thompson is the second-leading career rusher in NEO history with 2,320 yards on 319 carries and 15 touchdowns. Charles Elix gained 2,703 for the career record in 2003-04.

NEO players joining Thompson on the first team are quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald, tight end Jace Sternberger and wide receiver Kobe Bryer.

Steigerwald (6-1, 200 from Nowata) set two new NEO single-season passing records with 2,475 yards and 31 touchdown passes. The previous records — 2,435 and 29 touchdowns — were set in 2012 by Clayton Mitchum.

Sternberger (6-4, 240 from Kingfisher) caught 17 passes for 263 yards and six touchdowns.

Bryer (5-9, 175 from Del City) led the Golden Norsemen with 57 receptions for 630 yards and five TDs. Last season Bryer received honorable mention recognition.

During his two-year career at NEO, Bryer broke the school record with 107 receptions. The previous record was 102 set by Cedric Jones in 2002-03. His 1,424 total yards ranks third in Norsemen history.

Representing the Golden Norse on the all-conference second team are tight end Jake Ross and offensive center Judge Hartin.

Ross (6-7, 245 from Coweta), whose primary responsibility was blocking, caught two passes for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Hartin (6-4, 285 from Madill) moved to center last spring after starting nine games at guard as a freshman.

Selected to the all-conference defensive team from NEO are defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson and end Cade Baumann.

Johnson (6-4, 290 from Warner Robbins, Georgia) ranked sixth on the Golden Norse squad with 21 unassisted tackles and 28 assists. He posted three quarterback sacks for a minus-21 yards and 3.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for minus-5 yards.

Baumann (6-4, 235 from Walters) has recorded 23 solo tackles and 16 assists while leading NEO with seven quarterback sacks for minus-27 yards. He has also made 3.5 tackles behind the line for minus-12 yards.

NEO middle linebacker Dillon Hall (6-1, 210 from Edmond) is a first-team selection. Hall led the Norsemen with 36 solo tackles and 28 assists with three quarterback sacks for minus-14 yards.

Veteran cornerback Kevi McGee (5-10, 180 from Ardmore) earned first team defensive honors after leading NEO with five pass deflections. He also made 18 unassisted tackles and 20 assists.

Golden Norse safety Aliik Sezer (6-0, 185 from Midwest City) was a second-team selection. Sezer ranked third on the NEO squad with 38 solo tackles and 36 assists. He also recorded one interception.