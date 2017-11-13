Quantcast

Newton County Sheriff's Vehicle Stolen By Suspect - KOAM TV 7

Newton County Sheriff's Vehicle Stolen By Suspect

Updated:
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

11/13/17 4:50pm  UPDATE 

Newton County Sheriff's Office releasing the name of the suspect who stole a sheriff's patrol car earlier today.  33 year old Jason M. Hurst has been charged with felony tampering of motor vehicle.  Bond is set at $5000 cash only. Additional charges have been requested.

11/13/17 1:30pm
A man is custody after stealing a Newton County Sheriff's vehicle then rolling the car near Neosho High School.  According to the media release this morning around 11:25 A.M. Newton County Deputies were serving a court order eviction Iris Road north of Neosho. 

The man involved in the eviction became combative and assaulted Deputies.  The man was handcuffed and placed into to patrol car.  The suspect was able to move the handcuffs in front of him.  He slipped through the patrol cage and stole the car. 

Deputies began a pursuit into Neosho.  The suspect turned on Neosho Boulevard into traffic and the school zone.  The Deputies were concerned and a decision was made to strike the patrol car in the rear side causing it swerve right.  The patrol car hit a curb and then rolled over onto its top.  

The suspect continued to fight Deputes as they took him into custody and transported to the hospital.  Numerous charges are pending at this time.  

No other details are available at this time. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Monday, November 13 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-11-14 00:56:00 GMT

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

  • Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-11-13 05:09:21 GMT

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-13 04:53:18 GMT

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.