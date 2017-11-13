Newton County Sheriff's Vehicle Stolen By Suspect

11/13/17 4:50pm UPDATE

Newton County Sheriff's Office releasing the name of the suspect who stole a sheriff's patrol car earlier today. 33 year old Jason M. Hurst has been charged with felony tampering of motor vehicle. Bond is set at $5000 cash only. Additional charges have been requested.

11/13/17 1:30pm

A man is custody after stealing a Newton County Sheriff's vehicle then rolling the car near Neosho High School. According to the media release this morning around 11:25 A.M. Newton County Deputies were serving a court order eviction Iris Road north of Neosho.

The man involved in the eviction became combative and assaulted Deputies. The man was handcuffed and placed into to patrol car. The suspect was able to move the handcuffs in front of him. He slipped through the patrol cage and stole the car.

Deputies began a pursuit into Neosho. The suspect turned on Neosho Boulevard into traffic and the school zone. The Deputies were concerned and a decision was made to strike the patrol car in the rear side causing it swerve right. The patrol car hit a curb and then rolled over onto its top.

The suspect continued to fight Deputes as they took him into custody and transported to the hospital. Numerous charges are pending at this time.

No other details are available at this time.