Attractions help decorate holiday windows; Unveiling set for Monday, Nov. 27

In the spirit of the holiday season, the windows of a downtown historic structure will again be decorated for all to enjoy. The public is invited to share in the excitement during the annual unveiling when the curtains are pulled back of the large windows of City Hall, 602 South Main. The opening takes place at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 27, with holiday refreshments available during the event.

Window decorating has been a tradition for this building since 1911 when its original tenant, Newman’s Department Store displayed the latest fashion trends and hot items throughout the year. During the holidays, shoppers enjoyed the elaborate decorations of the season with holiday décor, specialty items and a large assortment of toys.

The City began the holiday display in 2009, and this year’s windows are being decorated with a new twist: Joplin attractions were asked to participate and decorate one of the windows. City staff received affirmative responses from George Washington Carver National Monument; Downtown Joplin; Historic Murphysburg Preservation, Inc.; Joplin History and Mineral Museum; Spiva Center for the Arts; and Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. A City committee is also decorating one of the windows. Each window will offer a unique perspective on this year’s holiday window theme, “Experience JoMo for the Holidays”.

Following the unveiling, the downtown audience will want to stroll down Main Street to Spiva Park for theHoliday Tree Lighting event. Located at 4th and Main Street. Joplin Parks and Recreation staff host this event, offering music, refreshments, as well as a craft project for kids. Lights for the tree and park area will be turned on at 6:30 p.m.!

Last year a Christmas light show was added in Spiva Park, and this year’s show will be bigger and brighter! The light show is set to music and starts on the half hour, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Area residents are welcome to come to the park in the evenings between November 27 and January 1 to watch the show.

So mark the calendar for a special night of family fun on Monday, November 27 in downtown Joplin. Both events are fun, annual activities for all ages to enjoy as a special kick off to the holiday season.

Various other activities are planned throughout the holidays as well, so be sure to check out the event page on the Convention and Visitor Bureau’s website at www.visitjoplinmo.com for more details or check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VisitJoplinMo .