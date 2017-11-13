Joplin City Council Election Petitions

Nominating petitions for Joplin City Council seats are available starting Tuesday (Nov. 14th). The council will have five seats on the ballot, including three general seats and a seat in both Zone 1 and Zone 4. All seats are four year terms.

Ryan Stanley, Miranda Lewis and Dan McCreary currently hold the general seats. Gary Shaw holds the Zone 1 seat and Mike Seibert holds the Zone 4 seat.

Residents interested in running for a seat in April 2018 must be a qualified voter and have been a Joplin resident for at least four years immediately prior to the election. They'll also be required to show their voter I.D. card when applying.

General seat candidates need 150 signatures from registered Joplin voters throughout the city. Zone candidates need to live in the zone they're seeking a position and have 75 of the 150 signatures from within the represented zone.

Residents interested in running for a seat in April 2018 can pick up the nominating petitions at the City Clerk's office (602 S. Main). The deadline to return the petition is by 5 p.m. January 9th.

Click here for more information on the election: www.joplinmo.org/electionguide