Street Closure in Joplin - November 14 to November 21

Sprouls Construction will begin installing gutter crossings in the intersection from the east side of Wall Ave to the west side of Pearl Ave. starting Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:00 a.m. until Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes and proceed with caution at intersections.

The City appreciates your patience during these closures.