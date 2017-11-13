Pierce City Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation is underway in Lawrence County, Missouri. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a rural Pierce City home for a well being check around 10:00 this morning. That's when authorities found Sara Spears and her 10-year-old daughter Kaydee Moerer dead inside their home with apparent gun shot wounds.

The Sheriff's office says it appears to be an isolated incident and they are investigating it as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow (Nov. 14th).

No other details are being released at this time.

Updates are being released at: http://lawrencecosheriff.com/press.php