City Green Lights Turning A 'Drive Way' Into East 15th Street

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
A new road project has been green lighted by Joplin City Council. It involves a road that never was...but is..and will now be real. 1993...Walmart, moved back -- and left this. A sprawling parking lot, with a 'path' to the new store. After Eastgate closed, the blacktop became a 'free for all' for drivers.More >>
Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today. But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."More >>
A major insurance provider is making some changes that will affect a good number of four state residents. Changes that surround ER visits. You have health insurance, then, you get a letter that sounds a little like this... Kjersti McDonald, Anthem Missouri member: "We're changing our policy on emergency room visits, so if it's not an emergency, don't go to the emergency room, and that was pretty much the only parameter I was given."More >>
We're a week into the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. And there are some changes that are causing some confusion for those looking to sign up. When open enrollment began, officials say they were concerned that people may not know that it was even happening, but that hasn't been the case locally.More >>
Main Street in Joplin. It's been in pieces for the better part of a year. And now, those pieces are being put back together. Cue a sigh of relief for affected business owners. Cue, also...more work in other parts of town. A lot of construction.More >>
The City of Joplin approves a request to file for additional bonds from a food manufacturing plant currently under construction. Ajinomoto Windsor Foods received $44 million dollars in bonds from the city last year to begin construction, but they say there's been some changes, and now need an additional $10 million dollars. But city officials say these bonds, aren't like traditional bonds.More >>
Todd Greathouse is sentenced to Life in Prison without possibilities of parole.More >>
For 16 hours authorities in Delaware County searched countless acres of lake property in and around Monkey Island for 9 year old Sammy Mitchell.More >>
