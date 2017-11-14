Quantcast

Authorities Detail Injuries in Child Death - KOAM TV 7

Authorities Detail Injuries in Child Death

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    Authorities have released more details of the injuries to a Joplin child who died in a suspected abuse case.
     On Friday, responded to Joplin's Mercy Hospital following a report of possible child abuse. Three-year-old  Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey was unresponsive --suffering from a brain bleed, bruises on his forehead and thigh and a cut to his shoulder.  Medical staff had determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse.    
      The child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in KC via helicopter.  There he was place on life support, but later died. 
    Investigators believe the injuries to Munoz-Bilbrey occurred at an apartment on South Michigan and that 21-year-old Leonard Valdez was the only adult supervising the child at the time of the injuries.  
        The Jasper County Missouri prosecutor had already issued a warrant for child abuse and  Valdez was arrested over the weekend at a hotel in Kansas City by the Kansas City Police Department.
    Joplin police say the case is now a death investigation but by Monday afternoon no new charges had been filed. 
    Family and friends gathered Monday evening outside the apartment where the alleged abuse took place, to hold a candle light  vigil honoring the 3-year-old boy.

___
FOLLOWING IS THE PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT:

DOB 10-20-96 (21 years old)

On Nov 10, 2017 at 1502 S Michigan B5 A 12 Joplin, Jasper Co, Missouri Leonard Valdez commited the crime of child abuse. 
On the above mentioned date police officers responded to Mercy Hospital in reference to possible abuse of a child.   It was determined the child, --- received injuries to his head which resulted in brain bleed.  The child also had brusing to his forehead and thigh as well as a lacreation to his shoulder.   While at the hospital the child was unresponsive.  Throughout the investigation it was determined Leonard Valdez was the only adult supervising the child at the time of injury.  Medical staff determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse.  The child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in KC via helicopter.  Once at the hospital the child was placed on life support where the child has died. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Monday, November 13 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-11-14 00:56:00 GMT

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

  • Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Police Chase Ends and Driver Commits Suicide

    Monday, November 13 2017 12:09 AM EST2017-11-13 05:09:21 GMT

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

    A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Joplin Police & Fire Chiefs Take Battle of the Bells Challenge

    Sunday, November 12 2017 11:53 PM EST2017-11-13 04:53:18 GMT

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>

    Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells.  Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.