Results of Autopsy In Child Death Pending

(11/15/17): An autopsy was conducted this morning at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City. The results of the autopsy are pending. Leonard Valdez is still in custody on the Child Abuse Charge. His initial bond was changed to $150,000 cash after the death of the child on Sunday.

Authorities have released more details of the injuries to a Joplin child who died in a suspected abuse case.

On Friday, responded to Joplin's Mercy Hospital following a report of possible child abuse. Three-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey was unresponsive --suffering from a brain bleed, bruises on his forehead and thigh and a cut to his shoulder. Medical staff had determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse.

The child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in KC via helicopter. There he was place on life support, but later died.

Investigators believe the injuries to Munoz-Bilbrey occurred at an apartment on South Michigan and that 21-year-old Leonard Valdez was the only adult supervising the child at the time of the injuries.

The Jasper County Missouri prosecutor had already issued a warrant for child abuse and Valdez was arrested over the weekend at a hotel in Kansas City by the Kansas City Police Department.

Joplin police say the case is now a death investigation but by Monday afternoon no new charges had been filed.

Family and friends gathered Monday evening outside the apartment where the alleged abuse took place, to hold a candle light vigil honoring the 3-year-old boy.

FOLLOWING IS THE PROBABLE CAUSE STATEMENT:

DOB 10-20-96 (21 years old)

On Nov 10, 2017 at 1502 S Michigan B5 A 12 Joplin, Jasper Co, Missouri Leonard Valdez commited the crime of child abuse.

On the above mentioned date police officers responded to Mercy Hospital in reference to possible abuse of a child. It was determined the child, --- received injuries to his head which resulted in brain bleed. The child also had brusing to his forehead and thigh as well as a lacreation to his shoulder. While at the hospital the child was unresponsive. Throughout the investigation it was determined Leonard Valdez was the only adult supervising the child at the time of injury. Medical staff determined the injuries were consistent with child abuse. The child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in KC via helicopter. Once at the hospital the child was placed on life support where the child has died.