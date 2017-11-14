Joplin Recycling Center to Give Away Compost Bins

Quantcast

"America Recycles Day" is Wednesday and to celebrate, "The Joplin Recycling Center" will give away 200 compost bins on Friday and Saturday.
    "We like any excuse to get people into the recycling center," said Joplin recycling coordinator Mary Anne Phillips. "So some people don't even know we're here, and so when they hear, 'oh, compost bin' they'll be like oh, I'll go to the recycling center then.' so it just introduces us to new people."
    The compost bins are made of woven-wire and can be used to make fertilizer out of leaves, grass clippings and food waste. 
        Master gardeners will also be on hand to answer questions.
 

