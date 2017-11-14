Joplin Recycling Center to Give Away Compost Bins

"America Recycles Day" is Wednesday and to celebrate, "The Joplin Recycling Center" will give away 200 compost bins on Friday and Saturday.
"We like any excuse to get people into the recycling center," said Joplin recycling coordinator Mary Anne Phillips. "So some people don't even know we're here, and so when they hear, 'oh, compost bin' they'll be like oh, I'll go to the recycling center then.' so it just introduces us to new people."
The compost bins are made of woven-wire and can be used to make fertilizer out of leaves, grass clippings and food waste.
Master gardeners will also be on hand to answer questions.
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of the Granby House Nursing Home in Granby, Missouri. The Diamond High School basketball team spent their Sunday afternoon serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents.More >>
