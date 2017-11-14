Quantcast

Pittsburg Town Hall Meeting Explores Road Needs

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Southeast Kansas roads were the topic of a town hall meeting at PSU's Overman Student Center in Pittsburg on Monday.
    It was organized by Economic Lifelines -- a statewide coalition of community groups and organizations pushing for comprehensive transportation programs in Kansas. 
    Some participants said current funding isn't enough to adequately maintain existing roads. Organizers say they hope the meetings will help to inspire changes by state lawmakers.
    "What were really trying to do is really educate policy makers about the current condition of their roads and bridge system," said Tara Mays of Economic Lifelines.  "We're really trying to propel the conversation and the dialog about what comes beyond T-Works,  the ten-year transportation program that's scheduled to end in 2020."
    Prior to the discussion, some participants took a bus tour of area roads.

    
 

