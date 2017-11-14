Pittsburg Town Hall Meeting Explores Road Needs

Southeast Kansas roads were the topic of a town hall meeting at PSU's Overman Student Center in Pittsburg on Monday.
It was organized by Economic Lifelines -- a statewide coalition of community groups and organizations pushing for comprehensive transportation programs in Kansas.
Some participants said current funding isn't enough to adequately maintain existing roads. Organizers say they hope the meetings will help to inspire changes by state lawmakers.
"What were really trying to do is really educate policy makers about the current condition of their roads and bridge system," said Tara Mays of Economic Lifelines. "We're really trying to propel the conversation and the dialog about what comes beyond T-Works, the ten-year transportation program that's scheduled to end in 2020."
Prior to the discussion, some participants took a bus tour of area roads.
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of the Granby House Nursing Home in Granby, Missouri. The Diamond High School basketball team spent their Sunday afternoon serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents.More >>
