Local Donations Sought for Operation Christmas Child

A campaign to brighten Christmas for children around the world is looking for donations in the Joplin area.
It's called "Operation Christmas Child". The Samaritan's Purse Project has set up drop-off locations at a number of sites -- including Forest Park Baptist Church at 725 S Highview Avenue.
Organizers are asking for shoebox gifts -- filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and more for kids in need.
Volunteers on the Joplin area team hope to collect more than 16,489 shoebox gifts during the week toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
Thanksgiving came early for residents of the Granby House Nursing Home in Granby, Missouri. The Diamond High School basketball team spent their Sunday afternoon serving a Thanksgiving dinner to the residents.More >>
