Local Donations Sought for Operation Christmas Child - KOAM TV 7

Local Donations Sought for Operation Christmas Child

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    A campaign to brighten Christmas for children around the world is looking for donations in the Joplin area.
    It's called "Operation Christmas Child".  The Samaritan's Purse Project has set up drop-off locations at a number of sites -- including Forest Park Baptist Church at 725 S Highview Avenue.
    Organizers are asking for shoebox gifts -- filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items and more for kids in need.
    Volunteers on the Joplin area team hope to collect more than 16,489 shoebox gifts during the week toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.
 

