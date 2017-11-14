MSSU Women Take on No. 3 Harding on the Road

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. - The Missouri Southern State women's basketball team looks to rebound from a 0-2 start at home as it travels to take on the Harding Lady Bisons tomorrow night inside Rhodes-Reaves Field House.



Game Information

Date: Tuesday November 14, 2017

Tip-Off: 5:30 pm

Location: Searcy, Ark

Site: Rhodes-Reaves Field House

Series Record: Harding leads, 3-0



Media Coverage

MSSU Radio: Mike McClure - Play by play – Fox Sports Joplin - 101.3, 103.5 FM, AM 1560 KXMS 88.7 FM

Internet Audio: http://radio.securenetsystems.net/v5/WMBH

Webcast: https://thelink.harding.edu/tv16/

Live Stats: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=198008



The Series

This will be just the fourth meeting between the Bisons and Southern. The Lions look to take their first victory over HU as they have loss all three meetings by a double-digit deficit. Last season, the second quarter made the difference with the Bison taking a 40-25 lead into the break after a 20-10 advantage in the period. Junior guard Chelsey Henry finished second on the team in scoring with ten points against the Bison coming off the bench. Forward Jenson Maydew added eight points, while guard Jasmine Greenscored six points in the loss. The series started back in 2011 with Harding coming into Joplin for a 68-50 win inside The Leggett & Platt Athletic Center. The next year, 2012, saw the Lions go to Searcy, Arkansas and suffer a 72-53 loss to a hot-shooting Harding.



Possible Starters

Missouri Southern (0-2)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

1 Dru Clark G 5-7 R-Jr. 10.5 5.5 4 1 Collinsville, Okla.

10 Zoe Campbell C 6-3 Fr. 0.0 0.0 0 1 Caloundra, Australia

11 Jasmine Green G 5-6 Sr. 12.0 5.5 3 2 Katy, Texas

15 Chelsey Henry G 5-10 Jr. 18.5 2.0 4 1 Neosho, Mo.

31 Jenson Maydew F 5-11 Sr. 13.5 8.0 1 1 Pratt, Kan.



Harding University (0-2)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Yr. PPG RPG Assists Steals Hometown

3 Falan Miller G 5-10 Sr. 8.0 1.5 3 4 North Little Rock, Ark.

13 Peyton Padgett G 5-10 So. 4.0 2.5 3 3 Frisco, Texas

21 Sydney Layrock F 5-11 Sr. 6.5 5.0 4 3 Paragould, Ark.

30 Caroline Hogue F 6-1 Jr. 14.5 4.0 4 1 Little Rock, Ark.

33 Sydnie Jones C 6-1 So. 4.0 4.5 1 3 North Little Rock, Ark.





Quick Notes

Veteran Leadership

MSSU returns seven players from last year's squad (three seniors and four juniors) to provide leadership for one sophomore and five freshmen entering their first season with the Lions.



MIAA Pre-Season Poll

The Lions were selected to finish 11th in the conference entering the 2017-18 season. No. 13 ranked Central Missouri received the most first-place votes, followed by the 2016-17 regular season champion Pittsburg State who was picked second. No. 11 ranked and winner of the last five MIAA tournaments Emporia State was picked third by the coaches and media back in mid-October.



Henry the 15th I am I am

Junior guard Chelsey Henry has scored rapidly out of the gate, leading the team in scoring through two games at 18.5 ppg (15-for-27) after recording a career-high 23 points against Oklahoma Baptists and chipping in 14 points the following day versus Southwestern Oklahoma State. Henry is coming off the 2016-17 season as the third leading scorer for the Lions (10.3) and is picking up where she left off with the leading scorer in Del Holcomb gone due to graduation and second-leading scorer Desirea Buerge getting back to full strength.



Return of the Top-20 Scorer

Two players from last year's squad finished the season in the MIAA top-20 in scoring. Despite the loss of its leading scorer, Southern returns 16th ranked Desirea Buerge (12.8 ppg). Junior Henry finished 32nd in the conference averaging 10.3 points per game.



Double-Double here I come

Forward Jenson Maydew grabbed 16 combined rebounds over the weekend against the Lions two opponents and was in distance of achieving he first double-double of the season. She fell three rebounds short in the first game and one short in the second, while already scoring 17 and 10 points in each game. It wasn't until the ninth game of 2016-17 for Jenson to reach that feat and eventually ended with two on the season in back-to-back contests.



Welcome Back Fritz

Missouri Southern Women's Basketball head coach Ronnie Ressel announced the addition of former Lion Kelby Fritz to the coaching staff for 2017-18. Fritz began her playing career at Missouri Southern State University (09'-12') where she averaged 10 points per game. She continued her collegiate carrier in 2012 at Rogers State University. After college, Fritz helped Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (NEO) to a National Junior College (NJCAA) Division 1 Region 2 and District B title this past season. The 29-3 Lady Norse entered the national tournament as the 11 seed and defeated 22nd seeded Iowa Western 73-47 in the opening round at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas. While at NEO, Fritz was responsible for game preparation, scouting, game day duties, recruiting, strength and conditioning, and all aspects of team travel for the Lady Norse.



International Love

Coach Ressel and his staff went outside the country on the recruiting trail as they signed two freshmen from overseas. 6'3 center Zoe Campbell comes way of Australia, while 5'7 guard Ines Catalan Mateos is from Spain.



Up Next

MSSU travels to take on Truman State in its second-straight road game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 pm inside Gen. John J. Pershing Arena.

