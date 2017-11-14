VB: 3 Lions Earn All-MIAA Honors

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern volleyball team had three players earn All-MIAA status as the League announced its postseason awards today. 

Freshmen Janelle Brehm and Morgan Nash, as well as sophomore Alicia Pickett all were named Honorable Mention All-MIAA today. 

The trio helped the Lions to the best overall record since 2010 and the best conference finish since 2011. The team ranked fifth in the league in total blocks and 32nd nationally. 

Pickett led the MIAA and ranked 18th nationally in blocks per set, while ranking second in the MIAA and sixth nationally in total blocks. 

Brehm had a stellar freshman campaign as she was second in the MIAA in attacks per set and total attacks, while ranking fifth in kills per set and seventh in points per set. 

Nash ranked fifth in the MIAA in assists per set and total assists, while ranking 54th nationally in total assists. 

Central Oklahoma's Taylor Bevis was named the Player of the Year, while Missouri Western's Ali Tauchen and Marian Carbin were named Freshman and Coach of the Year, respectively. 

