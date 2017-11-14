Quantcast

MSSU Puts 6 on All-MIAA Team

MSSU Puts 6 on All-MIAA Team

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern football team placed six players on the All-MIAA football team as the league announced its postseason honors today. 

All six Lions earned Honorable Mention status. 

Mike Dzierzega and Aaron Leo both earned recognition at offensive linemen as the juniors started in all 11 games for the Lions this year. They helped MSSU to 1,236 yards on the ground and 2,032 yards through the air, for a total of 3,268 yards all told. 

Chris Williams earned a spot at defensive lineman. Williams, a senior, started in all 11 games this year with 24 tackles, including three for a loss of nine yards. He also finished with two quarterback hurries on the year. 

Alexander Wade proved to be one of the more dominant forces in the MIAA defensively this year as the sophomore led the Lions with 91 tackles. He finished with 50 solo stops, a tackle for a loss and an interception. 

Carter Rees was a force to be reckoned with as a true freshman as he finished fifth on the team with 64 tackles this year. Rees played in ten games with one start and four tackles for a loss, including one blocked kick. 

Roc Robbins was a presence on both defense and special teams for the Lions this year. The sophomore finished the season third on the team with 80 tackles in 11 games played with four starts. He had 11.5 tackles for a loss, including five and a half sacks for a loss of 33 yards. He also had two blocked kicks, which both happened in the same game on special teams, earning him MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week honors that week. That week at Northeastern State, Robbins blocked a field goal and an extra point, returning the extra point the distance for two points. He also finished with two fumble recoveries on the season. 

Regular-Season champion Fort Hays State had three individuals pick up of the year honors as coach Chris Brown was named the MIAA Coach of the Year, while Nathan Shepherd and Brandon Brown were named Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Year, respectively. JT Luper, from Central Oklahoma, was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Central Missouri's Devante Turner was named the league Freshman of the Year. 

MIAA Offensive Player of the Year – JT Luper, WR, Central Oklahoma
MIAA Defensive Player of the Year – Nathan Shepherd, DL, Fort Hays State
MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year – Brandon Brown, K, Fort Hays State
MIAA Freshmen of the Year – Devante Turner, RB, Central Missouri
MIAA Coach of the Year – Chris Brown, Fort Hays State

