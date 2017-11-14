16 Gorillas Named All-MIAA

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sixteen members of the Pittsburg State University football team earned All-MIAA honors Tuesday (Nov. 14) following a vote of the conference head coaches.



Senior offensive lineman Codey Funk and sophomore defensive lineman Simanu'a Thomaswere named to the first-team All-MIAA squad, while junior defensive back Marcus Brantleyand senior running back Michael Rose garnered second-team All-MIAA accolades.



Senior offensive lineman Bo Farrow, senior linebacker Ethan Fugitt and senior wide receiver/return specialist Austin Panko were named to the third-team All-MIAA squad, while junior cornerback Juanté Baldwin, sophomore defensive back Josh Hornback, junior cornerback Carnell Lewis, junior defensive lineman Bradley Payne, freshman linebacker Morgan Selemaea, junior defensive back Darian Taylor, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Zach Thomas, freshman placekicker Jared Vincent and senior tight end Jovon Wilson all received honorable mention All-MIAA recognition.



Funk (Gridley, Ill.) started all 11 games at left tackle, anchoring an offensive line that helped the Gorillas average 30.4 points and 377.5 total yards per game, while Thomas (Independence, Mo.,) made 33 tackles (19 solo) with 8.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks, one interception, one pass break-up, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.



Brantley (Tempe, Ariz.) posted a team-leading 66 tackles with 6.5 tackles-for-loss, two pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries, while Rose (Albuquerque, N.M.) carried the ball 197 times for 1,003 yards (5.1 ypc) and six touchdowns, averaging 100.3 yards per game.



Farrow (Broken Arrow, Okla.) started all 11 games at center for the Gorillas. He started all 46 career games for PSU, becoming a four-time All-MIAA performer (2014-17). Fugitt (Oak Grove, Mo.) made 45 tackles (24 solo) with 3.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.0 quarterback sacks. Panko (Lee's Summit, Mo.) earned All-MIAA honors as both a wide receiver and as a return specialist. He caught 30 passes for a team-leading 484 yards (16.1 ypc) and five touchdowns and carried the ball 22 times for 139 yards. Panko also averaged 9.9 yards per punt return.



Baldwin (Kansas City, Mo.) posted 30 tackles (20 solo) with 2.0 tackles-for-loss, three interceptions, seven pass break-ups, one forced fumble and two blocked kicks. Hornback (Wichita, Kan.) registered 61 tackles (38 solo), 2.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and two pass break-ups, while Lewis (Raleigh, N.C.) tallied 28 tackles (24 solo) with 3.0 tackles-for-loss, one interception and nine pass break-ups in eight games played.



Payne (Cheney, Kan.) posted 26 tackles (12 solo) with 1.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.0 quarterback sack. Selemaea (Harrisonville, Mo.) made 36 tackles (25 solo) with 9.0 tackles-for-loss, 8.0 quarterback sacks, one interception, one pass break-up, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles. Selemaea, who played in nine games, led the MIAA in quarterback sacks. Taylor (Manhattan, Kan.) registered 45 tackles (29 solo) with 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 quarterbacks and two pass break-ups. Thomas (McKinney) started all 11 games at left guard for the Gorillas.



Vincent (Claremore, Okla.) led the MIAA in field goal percentage (.875), converting 14 of 16 field goals on the year. He also connected on 38 of 41 PAT tries, scoring a team-leading 80 points (7.3 ppg). Wilson (Detroit, Mich.) caught 20 passes for 238 yards (11.9 ypc) on the year.