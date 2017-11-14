Quantcast

#4 NEO to Host #7 Independence in Midwest Classic Bowl

The NEO Golden Norsemen will play one more game this season.

The NJCAA announced on Tuesday that the 4th ranked Norsemen will host the 7th ranked Independence Pirates in the Midwest Classic Bowl in early December.

NEO has won 8 straight games and is 9-2 overall heading into the game. The Norsemen won the SWJCFC title last weekend, beating Trinity Valley 26-10. As for the Pirates, they're 8-2 overall and won the KJCCC league title.

The game will be on December 3rd at Red Robertson field in Miami, Oklahoma. Kickoff will be at 2:00 pm. 

