Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.

He said, “It’s time to step back and make decisions for myself. “

Looking back at his nine years as superintendent, Brown takes pride in the Career and Technical Education center located in the industrial park.
"We have it up and running. We have one hundred fifty kids out there taking classes, learning trades that  we didnt have before. Thats probably  my bright, shining, biggest accomplishment in my mind.


 Superintendent Brown said after experiencing losing students in car crashes,  his other big regret was, "The principal hire at Pittsburg high school. I wish it never happened.
Brown had recommended. Amy Robertson for hire but she had lied about her credentials and was unqualified. Something the student newspaper discovered and confirmed drawing national attention to the district.  Lessons  learned from that will impact how the board looks at hiring Browns replacement as it will hire a search firm.  
Board of Education President Marlene Willis explained,"Theres a lot of value in using a search firm. Theres processes and procedures in place  plus we've upgraded  our own internal processes within HR (human resources.)  We're in a better position now  to move forward with the superintendency search."

"Brown was also responsible for ensuring  that there are nurses in each of the school buildings. A fact that has endeared him to Lisa Schwob, the high schools registered nurse. She said, Destry Brown is my hero. He has done so much for kids in this district. The things he has done are immeasurable because he has stepped up for the health of kids. And sometimes its hard to track that. But he has done a great job and we will miss him a lot.

Brown said its time for a change. Ive had a great run here in Pittsburg. Ive been here nine years. Ive been an educator for thirty-four years and i just feel like its time for me to step back   and start making some decisions for me. 
 

 Brown  was also behind a thirty-one million dollar bond passage  which means  storm shelters will be built at all the schools.  Willis said that was Brown being able to meet the communitys needs and wants but she added hes always made students a top priority." 

Willis said,  "The fact that Destry has always been kid focused  and decisions are made based upon what  is best for kids, which then has a trickle down effect  on whats best for staff, right for the community and best for the district as a whole."  She added, His legacy will be the he put kids first.

Besides the career center, under his tenure, more advanced placement classes were added  and the district moved to be  poised to embrace individualized or personalized education.

Brown boasted, "We've made giant strides in trying to meet the needs of every kid and trying to have every kid  have a plan.  So, I think we're ready for someone to take that challenge now and really put feet to it and make it happen."

Brown said hes worked with amazing people.
"I love my job. Ive loved being the superintendent in Pittsburg, but it's time for somebody else to take the reins and continue to move the district forward." Brown said the district is in the middle of bond issue construction and is in  great financial condition.

Brown has no specific plans for his retirement with his wife yet.


          Willis says flexibility is an important trait in superintendents with the changing landscape of education and challenging budgets. The board will soon put out a request for proposals for search firms.  
           

