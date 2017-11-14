Gorillas Unveil '18-'19 WBB Recruiting Class

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head women's basketball coach Lane Lord announced today (Nov. 14) the signing of six high school seniors to letters of intent to join the Gorillas for the 2018-19 season.



Pitt State's signing class includes: Sydnee Crain from Girard High School, Kaylee DaMitz from Skyline (Mo.) High School, Erin Davis from Truman (Mo.) High School, Tristan Gegg from Labette County High School, Ashton McCorry from Bishop Carroll High School and Megan Scott from Carl Junction (Mo.) High School.



"We are extremely excited about our 2018-2019 recruiting class," Lord said. "We have six quality freshman that all come from winning programs and traditions! All six players are very well coached which we feel is extremely important when recruiting potential student-athletes. We have addressed each position on the floor with this recruiting class.



"As we continue the winning women's basketball tradition at Pittsburg State, it is vital for us to continue to sign outstanding players from our area and region. With this class we have accomplished that goal. Our current players and assistant coaches Amanda Davied and Addy Roller all were instrumental in the recruiting process of this outstanding 2018-19 recruiting class!"





Meet the 2018-19 Gorillas:



Sydnee Crain, 5-8, Point Guard, Columbus, Kan./Girard High School

Crain helped lead Girard High School to the Kansas Class 4A-II state championship as a junior in 2016-17. She enters her senior season as a three-time Class 4A All-State selection.



Crain earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Topeka Capital-Journal and the Wichita Eagle during her junior campaign last year. She garnered first-team All-State accolades from the Topeka Capital-Journal as a sophomore in 2015-16, while helping the Trojans to a fourth-place state finish. Crain received honorable mention All-State recognition from the Wichita Eagle as a freshman in 2014-15.



She is a two-time unanimous first-team All-CNC League performer while helping guide the Trojans to three straight CNC league titles.



Sydnee is the daughter of Chad and Dana Crain. She plans to pursue a degree in construction management at Pitt State.



"Sydnee is an outstanding overall athlete," Lord said. "She is an All-State performer in basketball, volleyball and softball. As a point guard, she led Girard to the Class 4A State Championship in 2017. She has also won back-to-back softball state championships. We are so excited to have an athlete like Syd join the Gorilla Women's Basketball program. Sydnee has all the tools to play the point guard or off guard position. We feel like her best basketball is ahead of her as she continues to gain strength in the weight room. Most importantly, Sydnee is a winner! She has the competitive edge that we look for in our student athletes. Sydnee has been coming to our Pittsburg State camps for many years and we are all excited to have her at Pittsburg State. Sydnee is coached by Brad Herlocker, the father of former Pitt State point guard Hadyn Herlcoker. Sydnee's mother is an assistant for Girard as well."



Kaylee DaMitz, 5-4, Guard, Preston, Mo./Skyline High School

DaMitz helped lead Skyline High School to the Missouri Class 2A state championship as a junior in 2016-17. She enters her senior season as a three-time Class 2A All-State selection.



DaMitz averaged 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds 3.7 assists and 3.9 steals per game while helping the Tigers to a 31-2 record during her junior campaign. She was selected the Class 2A Player of the Year as well as the MVP of the Class 2A state tournament.



DaMitz helped Skyline to a third-place state finish as a sophomore in 2015-16 and a state runner-up finish as a freshman in 2014-15. She is a three-time first-team All-Conference and three-time first-team All-District selection.



Kaylee is the daughter of Cliff and Dana DaMitz. She is undecided on a major at this time.



"Kaylee is the reigning Class 2A player of the year in the state of Missouri," Lord said. "She led her team to the 2017 Class 2A State Championship. Kaylee is a top 10 Player in the State of Missouri (All Classes) heading into her senior campaign. We have been watching and recruiting Kaylee since her freshman season. Skyline High School has been a fixture at Pitt State Team Camps and we noticed Kaylee early in her high school career. We feel Kaylee can make an immediate impact for our program. She is an outstanding 3-point shooter, but her ability to make those around her better is evident to all that watch her play. She is a true point guard that has all the qualities a floor general needs. Coached by Kevin Cheek, Kaylee has run the same offensive system for four years at Skyline that we do at Pittsburg State. The familiarity of the dribble drive motion offense will allow a smooth transition for Kaylee to our program and the collegiate game."



Erin Davis, 5-8, Guard, Independence, Mo./Truman High School

Davis garnered first-team All-Conference, first-team All-District and second-team All-Area accolades as a junior at Truman High School in 2016-17.



She averaged 14.5 points and four rebounds per game while helping the Patriots to a 20-6 record and a conference championship last season. Davis set a school record by making 10 3-point field goals in a game.



A three-year starter, Davis helped the Patriots to a district title as a freshman in 2014-15. She enters her senior season as a two-time first-team All-District performer.



Erin is the daughter of George and Tiffany Davis. She plans to pursue a degree in physical education at Pitt State.



"Erin is coached Steve Cassity at Truman High School," Lord said. "Coach Cassity is one of the all-time great coaches in the state of Missouri. Erin is a wing player that can really shoot the basketball. She had 10 3-pointers in a game last year on her way to a 42-point scoring night. She can also take the ball off the dribble and finish at the rim. The 5-9 guard is also an excellent passer both in transition and in the half court. We are all excited about the future at Pitt for Erin. She will be a great all-around player for the Gorillas. Erin, like Kaylee Damitz, also runs our dribble drive motion offense."



Tristan Gegg, 5-8, Guard, Altamont, Kan./Labette County High School

Gegg was a first-team Kansas All-State, All-Class selection as a junior at Labette County High School in 2016-17. She enters her senior season for the Grizzlies already having broken the school scoring record with 1,616 career points.



Gegg is a two-time Class 4A-I first-team All-State selection. She was the leading scorer at the 4A-I state tournament each of the past two seasons. Gegg also garnered second-team Class 4A All-State honors as a freshman in 2014-15.



Gegg is a three-time unanimous first-team All-SEK League selection. Tristan is the daughter of Scott Gegg and Debbie Gegg. She plans to pursue a degree in education at Pitt State.



"Tristan is the Kansas state leader in scoring at over 26 points per game as a junior," Lord said. "Tristan has 'in the gym range', which means when she crosses half court, the defense better be ready to guard or it is going up and often times in! Early in Tristan's career she was known everywhere as a shooter. Tristan has worked tirelessly on her game, and now she has the entire package. She can take you off the dribble either directions and has developed a floater in the lane over taller defenders. We first saw Tristan play when she was in 7th grade. She scored 50 points in three quarters in a middle school game I was at. We offered her a scholarship way back then, and now it is official and she has chosen the Gorillas. Tristan has been coming to Pittsburg State camps since middle school. Tristan will go down as one of the best players to ever have come out of southeast Kansas and also the state of Kansas. We are all so excited to have Tristan at Pittsburg State, she will be an impact player for Pitt early in her career!"



Ashton McCorry, 6-1, Guard, Wichita, Kan./Bishop Carroll High School

McCorry is a two-time All-City performer at Bishop Carroll High School, earning first-team honors as a junior in 2016-17.



She averaged 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a junior, helping the Golden Eagles to a third straight berth to the Kansas Class 5A state tournament.



Ashton is the daughter of Evan and Becky McCorry. She plans to pursue a degree in biology (pre-physical therapy) at Pitt State.



"We first saw Ashton Play at Pitt State team camp her freshman season," Lord said. "She was a long athlete that really had potential to become a great basketball player. Ashton is a three-sport star that competes in volleyball and soccer as well as basketball. Ashton was voted the best goalie in Kansas Class 5A after her Junior season. At 6-1, Ashton is a long, athletic guard/forward that has the ability to drive the basketball and also shoot the three. Ashton's defensive ability is what impressed us the most. She can guard a point guard through the four positions. Her versatility on both ends of the floor will allow her to make an impact for the Gorillas. Ashton has always played three sports as well as club ball throughout her high school career. We feel that focusing just on basketball, the sky is the limit for Ashton."



Megan Scott, 6-2, Forward/Center, Carl Junction, Mo./Carl Junction High School

Scott helped lead Carl Junction High School to the Missouri Class 4A Final Four as a junior in 2016-17. She averaged 11.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game while helping the Bulldogs to a 26-4 overall record.



Scott earned first-team All-Conference, All-District and All-Area honors during her junior campaign. She garnered All-Conference, All-District and All-Region honors as a sophomore in 2015-16, and Scott received both All-Conference and All-District recognition during her freshman season in 2014-15.



Megan is the daughter of Curtis and Misti Scott. She is undecided on a major at this time.



"Megan is a big time get for us at Pittsburg State," Lord said. "At 6-2 she is a welcome addition in the post for the Gorillas. We have been recruiting Megan since we first saw her as a freshman at Pitt State team camp. Megan is coached by former Gorilla Hall of Famer Brad Shorter. Brad also coached current Gorilla seniors Brenlee McPherson and Mikaela Burgess as well as former Gorilla Hailey Roderique. Megan has the best feet I've seen for a post player in a long time. She is extremely quick inside and she is also very strong and physical around the basket. She also is outstanding driving the basketball from the high post areas. Megan can also handle the ball. She has guard skills in her game as well. Megan will be an impact player for the Gorillas immediately — I cannot wait for the fans of Gorilla Nation to watch Megan compete. She is the real deal!"