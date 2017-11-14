Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

Quantcast

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
NOEL, MISSOURI -

Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program.
"I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres.
This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area.
"That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the young children, there just wasn't enough opportunities for families" says Debbie Markman from the Economic Security Corporation.
The Early Head Start program supervisor says she makes sure there's a teacher in the classroom at all times who can speak English and Spanish, to teach kids to be bilingual.
The Early Head Start program is for kids ages six weeks to three years old, and one of the Head Start leaders explains the importance of this age.
"A lot of social emotional growth takes place. When you see children play, that's really how they learn. Their brains are making the connections. They're learning about colors, numbers, even at this little bitty age. They're learning to wash their hands. It's just a whole classroom of wonder" says Becky Briggs, one of the facility's supervisors.
Parents who apply for this program should be low to moderate income and need to either be working or enrolled in school.
As kids join the Early Head Start leaders in cutting a ribbon to their new classroom, parents like Catarina get to look forward to having her child in safe hands as she works on bettering her families future.

