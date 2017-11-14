Quantcast

Frontenac Looks for State Championship Berth - KOAM TV 7

Frontenac Looks for State Championship Berth

Updated:

The Frontenac Raiders will be at home in the 4A-DII state semifinals on Friday. The Raiders will host Topeka-Hayden looking to claim a spot in the state championship game.

Last week, the Raiders dished out a cold dish of revenge to Holton, beating the Wildcats 55-21. In last year's quarterfinal game Holton beat Frontenac 32-28 to end their season. 

Heading into Friday's matchup the Raiders are 8-3, while Hayden is 7-4. The Wildcats beat Burlington 30-24 last week to advance to Friday's semifinal game.

Frontenac has been a bit of a surprise the second half of the season. The Raiders went 3-3 in their first six games, including a 20-0 shutout against the Colgan Panthers. After those first six game though, they've been hot, winning 5 straight games, including 2 playoff games.

Friday's game will be at 7 o'clock. The winner will face the winner of Scott Community HS/Holcomb in the state championship on November 25th. 

Click HERE for the full 4A-DII bracket. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

    Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:01 PM EST2017-11-15 00:01:09 GMT
    Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program. "I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres. This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area. "That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the yo...More >>
    Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program. "I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres. This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area. "That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the yo...More >>

  • Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

    Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-14 23:49:20 GMT

    The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting. 

    More >>

    The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting. 

    More >>

  • Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Monday, November 13 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-11-14 00:56:00 GMT

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.