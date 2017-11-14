Frontenac Looks for State Championship Berth

The Frontenac Raiders will be at home in the 4A-DII state semifinals on Friday. The Raiders will host Topeka-Hayden looking to claim a spot in the state championship game.

Last week, the Raiders dished out a cold dish of revenge to Holton, beating the Wildcats 55-21. In last year's quarterfinal game Holton beat Frontenac 32-28 to end their season.

Heading into Friday's matchup the Raiders are 8-3, while Hayden is 7-4. The Wildcats beat Burlington 30-24 last week to advance to Friday's semifinal game.

Frontenac has been a bit of a surprise the second half of the season. The Raiders went 3-3 in their first six games, including a 20-0 shutout against the Colgan Panthers. After those first six game though, they've been hot, winning 5 straight games, including 2 playoff games.

Friday's game will be at 7 o'clock. The winner will face the winner of Scott Community HS/Holcomb in the state championship on November 25th.

Click HERE for the full 4A-DII bracket.