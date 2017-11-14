Frontenac Looks for State Championship Berth

Pitt State will host Haskell on Wednesday night aiming for their third straight win to open up the season.More >>
Pitt State will host Haskell on Wednesday night aiming for their third straight win to open up the season.More >>
Neosho product Chelsey Henry went 5-8 from three and finished with a career high 26 points.More >>
Neosho product Chelsey Henry went 5-8 from three and finished with a career high 26 points.More >>
The Raiders will host Topeka-Hayden in the semifinals Friday night.More >>
The Raiders will host Topeka-Hayden in the semifinals Friday night.More >>
All six players are from either Kansas or Missouri, and three of them are from the 4-state area.More >>
All six players are from either Kansas or Missouri, and three of them are from the 4-state area.More >>
The game features the SWJCFC champion against the KJCCC champion.More >>
The game features the SWJCFC champion against the KJCCC champion.More >>
Codey Funk and Simanu'a Thomas earned first team All-MIAA status.More >>
Codey Funk and Simanu'a Thomas earned first team All-MIAA status.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...More >>
Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>
Webb City firefighters are doing their part to make our overseas military personnel feel more at home. They're doing it by selling hoodies!More >>