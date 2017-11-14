KS Kids Removed due to Drug Abuse

More children are being removed from homes with drug abuse in Kansas. The state Department for Children and Families reported that there's been a 42% increase over the past five years in the number of children removed from homes in which a parent is using drugs.

The state reports that the number of cases in which a child was removed and substance abuse was a contributing factor grew to more than 1,850 during the fiscal year ending in June. That's compared to about 1,300 five years ago.

The department reported the data after a legislative task force started asking why the number of kids in foster care has grown steadily in recent years.

Some lawmakers say there's a potential tie between the increase and tougher rules for state cash assistance. Department officials say their data doesn't suggest much of a link.