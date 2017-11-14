Quantcast

KS Kids Removed due to Drug Abuse - KOAM TV 7

KS Kids Removed due to Drug Abuse

Updated:

More children are being removed from homes with drug abuse in Kansas. The state Department for Children and Families reported that there's been a 42% increase over the past five years in the number of children removed from homes in which a parent is using drugs.

The state reports that the number of cases in which a child was removed and substance abuse was a contributing factor grew to more than 1,850 during the fiscal year ending in June. That's compared to about 1,300 five years ago.

The department reported the data after a legislative task force started asking why the number of kids in foster care has grown steadily in recent years.

Some lawmakers say there's a potential tie between the increase and tougher rules for state cash assistance. Department officials say their data doesn't suggest much of a link.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

    Inaugural Noel Early Head Start Program Ribbon Cutting

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 7:01 PM EST2017-11-15 00:01:09 GMT
    Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program. "I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres. This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area. "That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the yo...More >>
    Catarina is a mother of four, and for the first time as parent, she gets to send her youngest child to an Early Head Start program. "I'm attending school, and with my kids being here and getting an education. I can go take English classes too" says Catarina Torres. This is the first ever Early Head Start program in Noel. A recent assessment showed that it was needed around the area. "That's really what was identified, that zero to three years of age. So the yo...More >>

  • Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

    Pittsburg School Superintendent Announces Retirement-Board President Outlines Search Plan

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-14 23:49:20 GMT

    The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting. 

    More >>

    The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools.     Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting. 

    More >>

  • Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Deadline Approaches to Sign Up For Christmas Goods Through the Salvation Army and Wesley House

    Monday, November 13 2017 7:56 PM EST2017-11-14 00:56:00 GMT

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>

    Crawford County residents gather at the Wesley House to sign up for their Christmas food baskets and toys. The arrangements take a lot of preparation so it's important to sign up before Friday. You can stop by the Pittsburg Salvation Army from 10AM to Noon and the Wesley House from 1 to 3:30PM. "I know that they're going to be busy so I'm basically here early because i know that if i don't get in now, it's going to be really hard to get in later" says Derrick Small...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.