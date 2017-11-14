$140,000 Donation For Area CMN

The Children's Miracle Network in Joplin Tuesday received a record donation to help sick and injured children.
Area Walmart and Sam's Club associates gave $140,000 to the local Children's Miracle Network hospital.
The money will be used to set up "Angel Eye" cameras in every Freeman Hospital neonatal intensive care unit so parents can log on to a computer and see their babies at any time.
Associates raised the money across 20 Joplin-area locations over a six-week period with various in-store fund raising efforts.
"They have been on fire for our kids. They have gotten the community involved." said Heather Lesmeister with the Children's Miracle Network. "That's what I love most about it. It's seeing an organization get together with the community and local businesses and make a huge difference for the kids at Freeman Health systems."
The local "Children's Miracle Network Hospital" helps kids from birth to 21-year-old in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
All money raised stays local.
