Opioids: OK Joins Other States

Oklahoma's Attorney General joins Missouri and AG's from more than 40 states asking Congress to repeal a law they say is "a step backward" in attempts to prevent opioid addiction and overdose deaths.



Attorneys general want the "Ensuring Patient Access and Effective Drug Enforcement Act" repealed. The law went into effect in April of 2016. It requires the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to show cause before it denies, revokes or suspends a registration for a controlled substance act violation.



Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter today said that law enforcement agents believe the law limits their ability to stop the flow of illicit drugs.



Also in the fight against the opioid epidemic, Hunter filed a lawsuit in June against about a dozen pharmaceutical companies, alleging deceptive marketing campaigns have led to opioid addictions and deaths.



Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a similar lawsuit in June against three drug manufacturing companies.