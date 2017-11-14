Quantcast

Joplin Redevelopment Corporation Hears Proposal For New Housing - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Redevelopment Corporation Hears Proposal For New Housing Complex

Updated:

     The Joplin Redevelopment Committee met tonight to hear about a proposed housing complex on the city's west side.
     A project that has something different to offer than most.
A few years ago - this vacant lot here was expected to be home of a new senior citizen housing complex.
But then...Wallace Bajalli fell apart and so did the proposal. 
Now, the Economic Security Corporation is trying to bring it back.
Markman: "This particular project that we're working on was in the original, it had been approved."
The need still existed for affordable senior housing, so the proposal was picked up by the Vecino group from Springfield, and modified.
Markman: "Realized with the mayor's challenge to end veterans homelessness that maybe we needed to incorporate a little bit more of that aspect and try to help our vets."
The proposed development includes thirty two units -- 17 of which will be dedicated for senior citizens, the remaining 15, for veterans and people with disabilities.
Debbie Markman says that the Department of Veterans Affairs is excited about the project -- and it's that excitement that could drive future growth.
Markman: "Well, we still have lots in Joplin some available lots throughout our neighborhoods, so it would be nice to look at 'can we fill in some of our neighborhoods with other types of housing too' so, again, getting that neighborhood feel back.
The proposal will go before the council for final approval on December 4th.
     Markman says if council members approve the project construction would start as soon as April of next year.

MORE TOP NEWS

Local News

Chris Warner
Reporter

A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..

Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.

Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com

  • Chris WarnerMore>>

  • Joplin Redevelopment Corporation Hears Proposal For New Housing Complex

    Joplin Redevelopment Corporation Hears Proposal For New Housing Complex

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 8:42 PM EST2017-11-15 01:42:12 GMT

         The Joplin Redevelopment Committee met tonight to hear about a proposed housing complex on the city's west side.      A project that has something different to offer than most. A few years ago - this vacant lot here was expected to be home of a new senior citizen housing complex. But then...Wallace Bajalli fell apart and so did the proposal.  Now, the Economic Security Corporation is trying to bring it back.

    More >>

         The Joplin Redevelopment Committee met tonight to hear about a proposed housing complex on the city's west side.      A project that has something different to offer than most. A few years ago - this vacant lot here was expected to be home of a new senior citizen housing complex. But then...Wallace Bajalli fell apart and so did the proposal.  Now, the Economic Security Corporation is trying to bring it back.

    More >>

  • City Green Lights Turning A 'Drive Way' Into East 15th Street

    City Green Lights Turning A 'Drive Way' Into East 15th Street

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:32 PM EST2017-11-14 03:32:12 GMT

         A new road project has been green lighted by Joplin City Council.      It involves a road that never was...but is..and will now be real. 1993...Walmart, moved back -- and left this.     A sprawling parking lot, with a 'path' to the new store.     After Eastgate closed, the blacktop became a 'free for all' for drivers.

    More >>

         A new road project has been green lighted by Joplin City Council.      It involves a road that never was...but is..and will now be real. 1993...Walmart, moved back -- and left this.     A sprawling parking lot, with a 'path' to the new store.     After Eastgate closed, the blacktop became a 'free for all' for drivers.

    More >>

  • Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day

    Compass Quest Launches New Program For Veterans on Veterans Day

    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:57 PM EST2017-11-12 01:57:24 GMT

        Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today.     But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."

    More >>

        Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today.     But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.