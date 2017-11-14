Joplin Redevelopment Corporation Hears Proposal For New Housing Complex

The Joplin Redevelopment Committee met tonight to hear about a proposed housing complex on the city's west side.

A project that has something different to offer than most.

A few years ago - this vacant lot here was expected to be home of a new senior citizen housing complex.

But then...Wallace Bajalli fell apart and so did the proposal.

Now, the Economic Security Corporation is trying to bring it back.

Markman: "This particular project that we're working on was in the original, it had been approved."

The need still existed for affordable senior housing, so the proposal was picked up by the Vecino group from Springfield, and modified.

Markman: "Realized with the mayor's challenge to end veterans homelessness that maybe we needed to incorporate a little bit more of that aspect and try to help our vets."

The proposed development includes thirty two units -- 17 of which will be dedicated for senior citizens, the remaining 15, for veterans and people with disabilities.

Debbie Markman says that the Department of Veterans Affairs is excited about the project -- and it's that excitement that could drive future growth.

Markman: "Well, we still have lots in Joplin some available lots throughout our neighborhoods, so it would be nice to look at 'can we fill in some of our neighborhoods with other types of housing too' so, again, getting that neighborhood feel back.

The proposal will go before the council for final approval on December 4th.

Markman says if council members approve the project construction would start as soon as April of next year.